EA FC 24 Adama Traore Player Moments SBC: How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Adama Traore Player Moments SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and players will be able to obtain a special card for their respective Ultimate Teams. While the card has been released along with the Radioactive promo, this is a different type of item. Like all Player Moments cards, it celebrates a highlight moment from the career of Adama Traore.

You won't need to open any packs to get this card. All you will have to do is estimate the possible price. This can be determined by figuring out the required fodder. The best way to go about this is by analyzing the tasks of the Adama Traore Player Moments SBC in EA FC 24.

All Adama Traore Player Moments SBC tasks in EA FC 24

The Adama Traore Player Moments SBC is relatively easy to complete as it has only two tasks. The conditions of both tasks are straightforward as well, and it shouldn't be a problem for either beginners or veterans.

Expand Tweet

Task 1 - Spain

# of players from Spain: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Adama Traore Player Moments SBC can be completed for about 120,000 coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. You may reduce this amount using cards from your present Ultimate Team collection. You can also grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to find more fodder.

Based on your weekly performances, you'll be rewarded with different packs. Using the packs will automatically allow you to save your coins and use them for alternate purposes.

Is the Adama Traore Player Moments SBC worth completing in EA FC 24?

Expand Tweet

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock an 87-rated RWB card that can also operate as an ST, RM, and RW. This offers you plenty of positional flexibility, and it has some really interesting stats. With 95 Pace, there are very few items in Ultimate Team that are faster.

Moreover, the card also offers the Quick Step playstyle+, which is pretty dominant in the current meta. All things considered, the card is well worth the amount of coins required to unlock it.