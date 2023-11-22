EA FC 24 Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC leaked: Expected release date, possible costs, and more

If the latest EA FC 24 rumors ring true, the community will soon be able to access the Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team. The information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on X, formerly Twitter. This could be the first Flashback SBC that will launch during the ongoing Black Friday events.

It will be the perfect opportunity for EA FC 24 players to obtain a special card that could excel on the meta. Historically, the Frenchman has always dominated on the match engine because of his in-game stats. Furthermore, the upcoming Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC could feature a Premier League item, allowing him to fit into various squads without sacrificing squad chemistry.

Expected EA FC 24 Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC release date

The rumored Flashback card (Image via X/ FUT Sheriff)

As of now, EA Sports hasn't revealed any release date for the Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC. Developers have already announced that the new Thunderstruck promo will commence on Friday, November 24, with the Best of Campaigns beginning within the next 24 hours.

This Flashback SBC could appear as early as later tomorrow, November 23. However, November 24 could be a possible date as well, with the Black Friday celebrations kicking off in full scale. Readers are advised not to draw conclusions until the challenge is officially released in Ultimate Team.

Expected EA FC 24 Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC costs

The cost of any SBC is determined by its number of tasks and conditions. The Flashback version of Maximin is bound to receive some major buffs in terms of its stats and overall. A new Playstyle+ might also be introduced, which could make the Frenchman even better on the meta.

EA FC 24 players should expect at least 300,000 coins as the cost for completing the SBC. There are likely going to be four tasks, so it's best to start saving fodder. After all, using cards from your own collections will reduce the final costs.