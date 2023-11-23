EA FC 24 Black Friday Challenge 1 SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Black Friday Challenge 1 SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and it's another interesting resource-item challenge that players can complete to earn an additional pack. The Black Friday celebrations have officially begun, and now is the best time to win different packs by completing SBCs. While some of them can be quite expensive, that's not the case with tonight's latest release.

All you need to earn the pack is to complete the SBC before it expires. The main task is to estimate the amount of coins required to complete the challenge. Let's analyze the tasks of the Black Friday Challenge 1 SBC in EA FC 24.

All Black Friday Challenge 1 SBC tasks in EA FC 24

The Black Friday Challenge 1 SBC is relatively simple to complete. It has only one task, and the conditions shouldn't be a problem for any player. This makes it perfect for veterans and beginners alike, as finding the required fodder shouldn't be a problem at all.

Expand Tweet

Task - Black Friday Challenge 1 SBC

Same League Count: Min 2

Same Club Count: Max 5

Gold Players: Min 5

Rare: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Min 70

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 31

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tonight's challenge can be completed for as little as 5,500 coins, but you can reduce it further using cards from your own collection. Doing so will also allow you to save coins for alternative uses.

If you're short on fodder, you can always grind modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will provide more fodder from weekly packs and save coins. If lucky, you could find plenty of different promo items that are currently available in packs.

You will get one Premium Gold Players Pack after completing this challenge. It's a great return in exchange for cards that have no other uses, and most players should have them already in their collections. With so many promo items being released, there's never a better time to open more packs. Furthermore, packs that guarantee only player cards are far better options in EA FC 24.