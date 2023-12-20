EA FC 24 Brahim Diaz Pundit Pick SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

The EA FC 24 Brahim Diaz Pundit Pick SBC has been leaked online, and the community may soon get another special challenge to unlock a unique card. It appears that the Real Madrid youngster has won the EA Sports panel's appreciation to get a special card. The information has been shared on X by reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania.

So far, EA Sports hasn't officially confirmed any details surrounding the EA FC 24 Brahim Diaz Pundit Pick SBC. However, certain predictions can be made about the challenge based on how they typically work in Ultimate Team. Moreover, the upcoming card could be a potential bargain if the upcoming Pundit Pick SBC follows the same pattern as the first one.

Expected EA FC 24 Brahim Diaz Pundit Pick SBC release date

Expand Tweet

The EA FC 24 Brahim Diaz Pundit Pick SBC could be released as early as later tonight, December 20, 2023, when the daily content is released at 6 pm GMT. However, it's worth noting that there's been only one Pundit Pick SBC in Ultimate Team so far. Hence, they don't typically follow any pattern like Icon SBCs, which are usually released on Sunday nights.

Readers are advised not to draw any premature conclusions regarding the release date. The best thing to do is wait patiently until EA Sports officially releases the SBC in Ultimate Team. The developers have already announced a schedule for all the SBCs as part of the Winter Wildcards celebrations.

Expected EA FC 24 Brahim Diaz Pundit Pick SBC costs

The cost of any SBC depends on how many tasks are part of it and what kind of conditions they usually have. The first Pundit Pick SBC featured a special Anthony Gordon card, which was a pretty affordable option. The upcoming challenge featuring a boosted Brahim Diaz card will likely cost between 80,000 and 100,000 coins.

This card will be quite affordable, considering the game's current state. The tasks and the conditions required to complete the card will also depend on the overall rating and the stats. It will be interesting to find out when the leaked challenge finally appears in Ultimate Team and how accessible it will be for the community.