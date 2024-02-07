EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM nominees revealed for January; Musiala leads the line

EA Sports has released the list of nominees for the latest EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM vote, with Bayern Munich's superstar Jamal Musiala headlining the roster. All players included in this list have had incredible performances in the month of January 2024, helping their teams secure crucial victories in the German top flight and potentially earning a special SBC item in Ultimate Team.

The title race in the Bundesliga is highly competitive at the moment, with Bayer Leverkusen leading the table and reigning champions Bayern Munich trying to reclaim their throne. In such a tense environment, every result is of utmost importance, lending even more significance to the performances of players like Jamal Musiala.

Which players are nominated for January's EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM vote?

Jamal Musiala is not the only big name to be featured in the list of nominees for January's EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM vote. While the German wonderkid has been exceptional for reigning champions Bayern Munich and is continuing to impress at the highest level, there have been plenty of other consistent athletes who have helped their teams earn victories in the league.

These are the players who stand a chance to win the vote and earn a special POTM SBC item in Ultimate Team:

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Denis Undav (Union Berlin)

(Union Berlin) Niels Nkounkou (Eintracht Frankfurt)

The current league leader, Bayer Leverkusen, is undefeated in the competition this season under the management of Xabi Alonso. Their exceptional form is evident in the latest EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM nominee list as well, with both Alejandro Grimaldo and Piero Hincapie being nominated. Both these players already possess special cards in Ultimate Team this season.

Similarly, new Borussia Dortmund signing Niclas Fullkrug has also started to recreate the form he showcased last season for Werder Bremen, scoring plenty of goals and earning a spot on the nominee list.

How to vote for January's EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM award?

Similar to every other player vote released by EA Sports over the course of the game cycle, gamers can head over to X/EASportsFC and vote via their post regarding the Bundesliga POTM award. You can also head over to bundesligapotm.easports.com to vote directly via the site. With players like Musiala, Grimaldo, and Hincapie already being overpowered in the current meta of the game, the winner of this award has the potential to receive an incredible SBC.