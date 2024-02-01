EA Sports releases EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees for January, Lautaro Martinez leads the line

The very first batch of EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees in 2024 is now live, with Argentine marksman Lautaro Martinez being the most prominent inclusion. January was an exciting month for football fans around the globe, and the Italian top flight was no exception. With so many amazing performances and impressive results, the nominee roster for this month's Player of the Month award features some big names as well.

Inter is currently at the top of the league table in Serie A, but they're facing stiff competition from Juventus and city rival AC Milan. All three sides have had some key contributors in the title race so far, and their standout performers have all received special cards in Ultimate Team as well. The latest list of EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees is a testament to their consistency.

Lautaro Martinez headlines the EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees roster for the month of January

As the leading goalscorer in the league this season, it comes as no surprise that Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez is once again featured in the list of EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees. He already has multiple special cards in Ultimate Team this season, including a previous POTM version, and is a strong favorite to secure the win yet again.

That said, it won't be smooth sailing for the Inter superstar, as he will face stiff competition from other top-tier talent as well. Both AC Milan and Juventus have some prominent players featured in this list, and their popularity could earn them the next SBC item in Ultimate Team.

These are the nominees:

Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan)

Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino)

Szymon Zurkowski (Empoli)

Albert Gudmundsson (Genoa)

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic is Lautaro Martinez's main rival in the Serie A top scorers list, as well as in the latest batch of EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees.

How to vote for the latest EA FC 24 Serie A POTM award

The voting for such awards and SBC items can always be accessed via EA Sports FC's social media accounts. This holds true for this POTM vote as well, and gamers can head over to X/EASportsFC to participate. They can also directly head here to vote for the player they think deserves this title.