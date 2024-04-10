EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM nominees revealed for March: Kane and Musiala lead the charge

EA Sports has revealed the nominees for March's EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM, with Bayern Munich superstars Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala headlining the roster. Both these athletes are fan favorites, not just in real life, but also on the virtual pitch due to their various special versions in Ultimate Team.

As usual, the winner of this fan vote will receive a boosted version as an SBC in Ultimate Team. This makes the voting even more exciting this month, as there are several high-profile names included in the lineup. With the likes of Kane, Musiala, and Grimaldo leading the line, the eventual winner will be overpowered in the current meta of the game.

Kane and Musiala are two of the biggest names nominated for the EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM award

Despite trailing behind Bayer Leverkusen in their bid to retain their title, Bayern Munich have had several impressive performances in March. Their two main stars, Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala, have been in exceptional form. Both these players have been nominated for the EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM award.

While they are certainly the biggest names in this lineup, several other inclusions will give them a run for their money due to their showcases over the month. With an SBC version in Ultimate Team on the line, fans will be eager to see who emerges victorious.

Which players have been nominated for March's EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM award?

Expand Tweet

These superstars from the German top flight are all in contention to win the coveted individual award:

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

David Raum (RB Leipzig)

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

Serhou Guirassy (VFB Stuttgart)

Alejandro Grimaldo has been one of the most exceptional performers in the league this season, propelling Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the table with his defensive prowess and goal contributions. Similarly, Xavi Simons has also started unleashing his true potential and has been impressing fans around the globe with his recent performances.

With so many big names in the running for the EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM award, the SBC card for the winning player will certainly receive a massive boost and will be a desirable card on the virtual pitch.