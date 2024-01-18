A recent leak on social media has hinted at the arrival of the EA FC 24 Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM SBC in Ultimate Team. The German maestro is rumored to have won the vote, securing the Player of the Month vote for December. If the leak proves to be accurate, the Bayer Leverkusen superstar will receive a boosted version soon for gamers to unlock.

Bayer Leverkusen has been in fine form this season and is currently at the top of the league table ahead of reigning champions Bayern Munich. They have a wealth of young talent on their roster and have had several players nominated for the POTM award each month. However, the leaked EA FC 24 Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM has the potential to be something special.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

When will the EA FC 24 Florian Wirtz POTM SBC be released?

It is always hard to predict the date and time of arrival of Player of the Month items in Ultimate Team, as EA Sports often releases them before the preceding SBC has even expired. However, the POTM Denis Undav SBC has already expired, so the developers can release the leaked EA FC 24 Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM SBC at any time.

With the Team of the Year promo beginning officially on Friday (January 19), this is the most likely date of arrival for the SBC in question. Similar to other POTM SBCs, it is also likely that the special version will be up for grabs a couple of hours before the release of the brand-new event in Ultimate Team.

How much will the EA FC 24 Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM SBC cost?

The Team of the Year event should have a significant impact on the price of fodder players in the current state of the transfer market, which will also influence the price of this rumored SBC item. The German maestro from Bayer Leverkusen already possesses a previous Player of the Month card, as well as an 89-rated Ultimate Dynasties card, which is worth 100,000 coins.

This means that if the EA FC 24 Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM card is an improvement over its predecessors, the SBC could easily be worth around 150,000 coins at the current price of fodder items. However, gamers will be easily able to bring down the price of this SBC by optimally utilizing the various Upgrade SBCs that will undoubtedly be released during the TOTY event.