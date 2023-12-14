German striker Deniz Undav has won the vote for the Bundesliga Player of the Month for November. As such, he's received a special SBC version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The marksman from VfB Stuttgart is one of the most formidable forwards in Germany's Bundesliga, and his goal-scoring exploits have earned him a Player of the Month award, as well as an 86-rated special item.

That league is renowned for its efficient and technical football, with the top sides boasting some of the most impressive records in all of European football.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, VFB Stuttgart are back to their best in the current campaign. They are currently trying to secure a top-four finish, with their star striker Deniz Undav being a driving force behind their success.

Bundesliga POTM Deniz Undav is now available via an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

This Bundesliga season has been replete with plenty of twists, turns, and upsets, with underdogs Bayer Leverkusen currently leading the title charge at the top of the table. Reigning champions Bayern Munich are in second place, with VfB Stuttgart in third. The latter has been helped massively by Deniz Undav's contributions.

The competition for November's POTM accolade was stiff, with the likes of Harry Kane being in contention as well. However, by contributing to nine goals this season, the German forward has secured that award and earned an 86-rated SBC version in EA FC 24.

How to complete the Bundesliga POTM Deniz Undav SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Similar to previously released Bundesliga POTM SBCs like Victor Boniface, Serhou Guirassy, and Florian Wirtz, this one consists of a single squad with a specific set of restrictions that you must abide by. These are the specific requirements you have to meet to complete this challenge:

Players from Bundesliga: Minimum one in your starting eleven

86 and higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 25,000 coins, which is driven significantly by the price of 86-rated fodder players in Ultimate Team's transfer market. While 84-rated players are relatively cheap at the moment, this SBC is still rather expensive for gamers looking for a cheap and usable Bundesliga striker in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

With TOTGS Harry Kane being leaked as an upcoming SBC, the POTM Deniz Undav SBC is not worth completing. The 86-rated striker possesses some underwhelming stats and attributes and will not be a top-tier attacker in this game's current meta.