EA FC 24 leak hints at Harry Kane arriving as a TOTGS SBC/objective player

The Team of the Group Stages (TOTGS) promo is rumored to arrive soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Harry Kane being leaked as an objective/SBC player. The English marksman has had an excellent start to his career with Bayern Munich, and his goalscoring streak in the UEFA Champions League has earned him a spot in the upcoming special roster.

TOTGS is a classic promo in the world of Ultimate Team. The event has been around since the days of FIFA 17 and is rumored to return in EA FC 24 as well. With Bayern Munich finishing the group stages as the highest-ranked team, it is no surprise that their new star striker has been leaked as an inclusion in the lineup.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Harry Kane is rumored to arrive as a TOTGS objective/SBC player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Bayern Munich has been a powerhouse in European football for decades, and its stronghold over the Bundesliga title is a testament to how overpowered the Bavarians are. They have now secured the services of English striker Harry Kane, who has met expectations by delivering many goals in all competitions. His performances in the Champions League, in particular, have earned him a rumored TOTGS special card in EA FC 24.

The Englishman already possesses multiple special cards in Ultimate Team this year, including an in-form and a Trailblazers item. If his TOTGS card eclipses his previous special versions, he has the potential to be amongst the best marksmen in the game.

What will TOTGS Harry Kane look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked card are unknown, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be 93-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 80

Shooting: 85

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 52

Physicality: 86

Despite possessing three-star skill moves, the former Premier League superstar is incredibly capable on the virtual pitch due to his shooting abilities and domineering physical frame. His strength and aggression allow him to shrug off defenders easily, and he is deceptively quick despite having mediocre pace stats.

If these predicted attributes turn out to be accurate, Kane will definitely prove to be one of the most popular SBC players in the game due to his star power and in-game abilities.