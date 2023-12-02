EA FC 24 Christine Sinclair End of an Era SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

Based on the latest EA FC 24 rumors, players will be able to complete the Christine Sinclair End of an Era SBC very soon in Ultimate Team. The upcoming challenge has been leaked by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on their X account, and it adds to the previously released End of an Era SBCs from the NWSL.

As of this writing, EA Sports hasn't officially announced any decision about tonight's leaked SBC. However, certain predictions can be made based on how the End of an Era SBCs have worked so far in EA FC 24.

Users have been able to complete challenges for footballers like Megan Rapinoe when she recently called time on her career. The upcoming Christine Sinclair End of an Era SBC could follow a similar pattern when it's eventually released in Ultimate Team.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculated based on leaks and past trends. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Expected EA FC 24 Christine Sinclair End of an Era SBC release date

As of this writing, an official date hasn't been announced. Based on the previously shared information, an End of an Era SBC isn't expected this week. Hence, it's highly unlikely that the Christine Sinclair End of an Era SBC will be released either tonight or tomorrow.

Monday, December 4 could be a likely date as there have been previous instances of such challenges releasing during the start of a week.

That said, there's always a chance for the actual release to take place earlier or later than the date mentioned here. Readers are advised to follow the official posts of EA Sports to have concrete knowledge about the release date.

Expected EA FC 24 Christine Sinclair End of an Era SBC costs

The cost of any SBC in Ultimate Team is determined by the number of tasks present in it and what are its conditions. Christine Sinclair is yet to get a promo card this year in Ultimate Team, and her base item is pretty ordinary in terms of stats.

The End of an Era version could get some huge boosts compared to the stats present on her 83-rated gold card.

So far, the UWSL End of an Era cards haven't been expensive, with Megan Rapinoe being the costliest. Fans will hope that the upcoming Christine Sinclair SBC turns out to be an affordable one.