EA FC 24 David Trezeguet Winter Wildcards Icon SBC - All tasks, how to complete, and more

The EA FC 24 David Trezeguet Winter Wildcards Icon SBC is now available and presents the last card to be added under this game's ongoing Winter Wildcards promo. This item is a really interesting option and can be obtained by completing all the tasks in its Squad Building Challenge.

Predicting the number of coins you'll need to do that will help you to decide about attempting the challenge. With that in mind, here's how to complete the EA FC 24 David Trezeguet Winter Wildcards Icon SBC.

How to complete the EA FC 24 David Trezeguet Winter Wildcards Icon SBC

The EA FC 24 David Trezeguet Winter Wildcards Icon SBC has six different tasks, each with its own conditions that need to be fulfilled. To get the special card, you'll have to complete all the tasks before the challenge expires.

Expand Tweet

This SBC can be completed for under 100,000 coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. You can reduce that price further using items already available in your Ultimate Team collection as well. Moreover, you can always try to get more fodder to employ in this challenge through different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

All EA FC 24 David Trezeguet Winter Wildcards Icon SBC tasks

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - On a Loan

Squad rating: Min 79

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - Bianconeri

# of players from Juventus: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 5 - 84-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players from France: Min 1

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 6 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players from Serie A: Min 1

# of TOTW items: Min 1

# of players in the squad: 11

Expand Tweet

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock Trezeguet's 88-rated CM card, which makes it another out-of-position item.