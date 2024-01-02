EA FC 24 Roy Keane Winter Wildcards Icon SBC - All tasks, how to complete, and more

The EA FC 24 Roy Keane Winter Wildcards Icon SBC is now live in Ultimate Team as scheduled, and it offers yet another chance for players to bolster their squads. The ongoing promo has introduced plenty of Icons as part of the SBC. Unlike icons, you won't have to open any packs to find this item. All you have to do is complete the tasks listed in this SBC.

The main job is to gauge the total amount of coins required to complete the tasks. Let's analyze the tasks of the EA FC 24 Roy Keane Winter Wildcards Icon SBC.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Roy Keane Winter Wildcards Icon SBC

The EA FC 24 Roy Keane Winter Wildcards Icon SBC contains six tasks. Each task has its own terms and conditions that must be fulfilled. To unlock the special card, you must complete all the tasks before the SBC expires.

Expand Tweet

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - On a Loan

Silver Players: Exactly 11

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - Keano

# of players from Manchester United: Min 1

IF Player: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 5 - League Legend

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 6 - Top-Notch

Squad rating: Min 86

IF item: Min 1

# of players in the squad: 11

The EA FC 24 Roy Keane Winter Wildcards Icon SBC will cost 180,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this amount using items from your Ultimate Team collection. You can also find more fodder by grinding various game modes every week.

Is the EA FC 24 Roy Keane Winter Wildcards Icon SBC worth it?

Expand Tweet

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock an 88-rated LB card. The Winter Wildcards item is far better than the Base variant. Overall, it's a balanced item that can be a useful addition to many defenses. Interestingly, this is another position swap item released as part of the Winter Wildcards promo.

That said, better alternatives are available in the market for experienced players. However, the price of the SBC isn't unreasonable relative to the reward.