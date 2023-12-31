EA FC 24 Davor Suker Winter Wildcards Icon SBC - How to complete and more

The EA FC 24 Davor Suker Winter Wildcards Icon SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, offering a great opportunity for players to add the legendary Croatian to their respective squads. The Winter Wildcards version has received several upgrades over the Base version, making this one a much better option to use. To acquire the same, all you have to do is complete the tasks that are part of the SBC.

Once you estimate the total amount of coins you'll need to get all the fodder, you can decide whether to attempt the challenge. The best way to get an idea about the possible costs is to analyze the tasks of the EA FC 24 Davor Suker Winter Wildcards Icon SBC.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Davor Suker Winter Wildcards Icon SBC

The EA FC 24 Davor Suker Winter Wildcards Icon SBC has six different tasks, which makes the latest challenge relatively complex. However, the conditions are relatively straightforward.

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - On a Loan

Silver Players: Exactly 11

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - League Finesse

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 5 - League Legend

# of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 6 - Top-Notch

Squad rating: Min 85

IF item: Min 1

# of players in the squad: 11

This icon SBC will cost about 115,000 coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this price by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team inventory. This will also help you save your coins for alternate uses. You can get fodder by grinding different modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Is the EA FC 24 Davor Suker Winter Wildcards Icon SBC worth it?

After completing the challenge, you'll get an 89-rated LW item that can also operate as LM. It also offers the Quickstep Playstyle+ and Technical Playstyle. The price makes this quite an interesting offering. While the card does need boosts in Dribbling and Shooting, it can be quite effective in the right hands.