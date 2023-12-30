EA FC 24 Alisson Becker Winter Wildcards SBC - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

The EA FC 24 Alisson Becker Winter Wildcards SBC is an interesting option for your squads. The new SBC is part of the ongoing Team 3 content, which depends on your luck. You can bypass that obstacle with this latest card, and all you have to do is complete the tasks. The main job is to gauge the amount of coins required to get the fodder.

Let's start by analyzing the tasks of the EA FC 24 Alisson Becker Winter Wildcards SBC.

All EA FC 24 Alisson Becker Winter Wildcards SBC tasks

The EA FC 24 Alisson Becker Winter Wildcards SBC is relatively complex and contains five tasks.

Task 1 - Liverpool

# of players from Liverpool: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Brazil

of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Alisson Becker Winter Wildcards SBC will cost about 580,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce the cost by using items from your Ultimate Team collection. Furthermore, you can grind modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to find more fodder.

Is the EA FC 24 Alisson Becker Winter Wildcards SBC worth it?

Completing this challenge will yield a 90-rated CM card, which is incredibly unique. For context, Alisson has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, so this item is indeed an interesting addition.

It has some exciting stats, which, combined with his height, could be an intriguing asset. However, the card is extremely expensive and could be a challenging one to complete right before the TOTY promo.