EA FC 24 Kevin Mbabu Winter Wildcards SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The EA FC 24 Kevin Mbabu Winter Wildcards SBC is now available in Ultimate Team and marks the debut of yet another new card as part of the ongoing promo. The Swiss defender has received an interesting upgrade over his base version. To get this card, you must complete the task (s) in tonight's SBC.

The first job is to gauge the possible amount of coins required for the fodder. The best way to estimate the completion costs is by analyzing the EA FC 24 Kevin Mbabu Winter Wildcards SBC.

All EA FC 24 Kevin Mbabu Winter Wildcards SBC tasks and how to complete

The Kevin Mbabu Winter Wildcards SBC is a relatively beginner-friendly option. There are only two tasks, and the conditions are pretty straightforward. This is one of the easiest challenges introduced in the Winter Wildcards promo.

Task 1 - Top Form

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 83

Task 2 - Bundesliga

Min. 1 Players from: Bundesliga

Min. Team Rating: 85

The SBC will cost about 85,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. While this isn't a princely sum, you can reduce it further using items from your Ultimate Team collection.

You can also grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will help you unlock more cards via different packs and save coins.

Is the EA FC 24 Kevin Mbabu Winter Wildcards SBC worth it?

After completing the challenge, you'll get an 85-rated RB card that can also play as an RWB. The overall and some of the key stats could have been higher, making the challenge far more attractive. Nevertheless, it's still a great option for those building their squads. For veterans, there's not much in this challenge.