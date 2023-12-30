EA Sports has re-released a new version of the biggest SBC pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Winter Wildcards 100 Upgrade SBC now being live. This is the second version of the SBC after being introduced during the Centurions promo earlier this year, and gamers will again be tempted to test their luck.

The Winter Wildcards promo has been replete with plenty of content, allowing the event to live up to the hype from previous years. Not only have gamers witnessed multiple rosters of special cards emerge in packs, there have also been a lot of objectives and SBCs providing both players and packs, including the latest Winter Wildcards 100 Upgrade SBC.

The Winter Wildcards 100 Upgrade SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Winter Wildcards 100 Upgrade SBC is not a new concept in Ultimate Team, as it was first introduced during the Centurions promo in EA FC 24. While the name of the challenge has been altered, the contents of the pack and SBC requirements have remained mostly unchanged, allowing gamers to try and obtain some of the brand-new special items while stocking up their clubs with rare items.

As the name of the SBC suggests, the pack contains 100 rare players (40 gold, 35 silver, and 25 bronze). With boosted versions of players like Garrincha, Salah, and Lev Yashin being up for grabs, this is certainly an enticing proposition for fans.

How to obtain this special pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC to unlock the Winter Wildcards 100 Upgrade pack consists of two individual segments with the following stipulations:

83-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 70,000 coins, primarily due to Team of the Week items being extremely expensive in the current state of the transfer market. However, gamers can reduce these expenses by crafting various upgrade SBCs, such as the 83+ TOTW player pick.

Is it worth completing the Winter Wildcards 100 Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

While the idea of obtaining 100 players from a pack is certainly appealing, gamers must keep in mind that only 40 of these are gold items. Most will not be interested in the bronze and silver items, which greatly reduces the utility and value of this SBC pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

However, it is still worth the gamble to test your luck and try to obtain one of the brand-new special items released during the latest promo.