EA Sports releases Winter Wildcards Team 2 in EA FC 24: Nkunku and Butragueno receive boosted versions

While the first batch of Winter Wildcards players is still available in packs, EA Sports has added a second roster of boosted items in EA FC 24, featuring the likes of Emilio Butragueno and Christopher Nkunku. This is a unique occurrence in the world of Ultimate Team, as the developers usually wait for the first team to expire before adding a second roster.

The second lineup of Winter Wildcards has some heavy hitters of their own, with popular current-gen players and legends of the sport being included in equal measure. With the mercurial duo of Christopher Nkunku and Emilio Butragueno leading the line, it comes as no surprise that gamers are excited about the latest promo release in EA FC 24.

Winter Wildcards Team 2 is headlined by superstar forwards like Christopher Nkunku and Emilio Butragueno in EA FC 24

The first batch of Winter Wildcards introduced some of the most overpowered and expensive players released so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, including the likes of Ronaldo, Pele, Van Dijk, and Putellas. While the second lineup is not as impressive in terms of star power, they have received some intriguing upgrades and position changes, especially for players like Nkunku and Butragueno.

Similar to the first release, this squad also has both Icons and current players, with some even receiving a 99-rated stat boost to specific attributes. They have received brand new positions, PlayStyles, and more, bringing a fresh vibe to the current meta.

Which players are part of Winter Wildcards Team 2 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

These are the Icons included on the roster:

Emilio Butragueno: 90

Hristo Stoichkov: 90

Fernando Hierro: 90

John Barnes: 89

Juan Romain Riquelme: 89

Meanwhile, these modern superstars are also included:

Christopher Nkunku: 90

David Alaba: 88

Mikel Oyarzabal: 88

Nordi Mukiele: 87

Ellyes Skhiri: 87

Denis Zakaria: 87

Deyna Castellanos: 87

Filip Kostic: 86

Jeremy Doku: 86

Edmond Tapsoba: 86

Kyle Walker: 86

Some of these players are receiving boosted items for the very first time in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, while others have been part of previous promos or specific Evolutions. The Manchester City duo of Jeremy Doku and Kyle Walker, in particular, have been extremely popular in recent times due to their respective EVO versions.

However, the stars of the show are players like Butragueno, Nkunku, and Stoichkov. These athletes are renowned for their abilities on the virtual pitch, and their new items have received some impressive upgrades.