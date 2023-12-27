EA Sports releases Team of the Week 15 (TOTW 15) in EA FC 24, Sergi Roberto headlines the roster

After an incredible display to secure FC Barcelona all three points against Almeria, Sergi Roberto is the featured player in EA FC 24's TOTW 15 roster. The Spanish defender was deployed as a midfielder in this La Liga fixture, and his goal-scoring exploits helped the Catalans earn a close victory and stay alive in the title race.

Team of the Week players are more usable than ever before in Ultimate Team due to this game's brand-new upgrade system. While newer TOTW squads are smaller, they provide players with much bigger boosts, with their minimum rating threshold being 83 overall. This allows superstars like Sergi Roberto to receive some incredible special cards in EA FC 24.

Sergi Roberto is the featured in-form player in TOTW 15 of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

After comfortably cruising to the La Liga title last season, Spanish club FC Barcelona are facing a lot of competition in the current campaign from Real Madrid and Girona FC.

The reigning champions are currently third in the league table, with every win being vital to their cause. This makes Sergi Roberto's heroics against Almeria even more deserving of an In-form version in TOTW 15 of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The Spaniard scored two goals in a 3-2 win, and his latest special item depicts him as a central midfielder. Barca's rivals Real Madrid also secured a very close win against Alaves, with Lucas Vazquez scoring the only goal of this fixture. He is also included in TOTW 15.

Which players are part of TOTW 15 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

While this roster is not as impressive as its predecessors in terms of star power, it certainly features some underrated and overpowered players:

Sergei Milinkovic-Savic: 88

Sergi Roberto: 86

Patrick Schick: 86

Dominic Solanke: 86

Lucas Vazquez: 86

Terem Moffi: 85

Ivan Provedel: 85

Vitinha: 84

Daniel Rodriguez Vazquez: 84

Angelo Stiller: 83

Yann Aurel Bisseck: 83

Merin Demiral: 83

Ignasi Vilarrasa Palacios: 83

Komory Doumbia: 83

Juninho Bacuna: 83

Wilson Odobert: 83

Michy Batshuayi: 83

Igor Thiago Rodrigues: 83

This lineup features two high-profile hat-trick heroes, with both Milinkovic-Savic and Patrick Schick scoring three goals each. The former secured his first hat-trick in the ROSHN Saudi League. On the other hand, Schick helped Bayer Leverkusen fortify their position at the top of the Bundesliga table.