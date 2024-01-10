EA FC 24 Dominic Solanke Premier League POTM SBC

If the latest rumor turns out to be true, the EA FC 24 Dominic Solanke POTM SBC could be available very soon in Ultimate Team. The leak in question has been shared on popular social media platform X by reliable content specialist FIFATradingRomania. While EA Sports is yet to officially confirm this challenge's inclusion, the latest leak can be considered highly reliable.

If this rumor turns out to be true, players will be able to complete the EA FC 24 Dominic Solanke POTM SBC and unlock a special card of the English forward.

Without much in the way of official information, what this potential challenge may offer is uncertain at the moment. However, certain predictions can definitely be made based on how such challenges have worked on previous occasions.

When will the EA FC 24 Dominic Solanke POTM SBC release?

No official release date for this SBC is available, and EA Sports typically doesn't announce it prior to launching such content. However, POTM challenges have arrived mostly on the second Friday. If this pattern is followed, the community can expect the SBC to be released on January 12.

If the challenge does go live, they can check the updated solutions of this content at Sportskeeda.

How much will the EA FC 24 Dominic Solanke POTM SBC cost?

Once again, predicting the price of this SBC can be a bit hard, as that depends on its number of tasks and their conditions. However, the challenge is expected to cost 70,000-80,000 coins to complete due to the nature of the card involved. Its price would be a lot higher if it featured bigger names like Son Heung-min or Mohamed Salah.

The community will also hope that a lower price will allow more of them to get their hands on the card.

What are the stats of the EA FC 24 Dominic Solanke POTM SBC card?

While the official stats aren't available as of this writing, FTR has made some bold predictions. They've suggested the POTM item will have these stats:

Overall: 88

Position: ST

PAce: 89

Shooting: 88

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 88

Defense: 44

Physicality: 91

It remains to be seen if Dominic Solanke has indeed won the votes of the community and gets an actual POTM card.