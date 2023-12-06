EA FC 24 Dynasties leak: Paolo Maldini set to receive a special card in Ultimate Team

According to the latest information shared online by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff Legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini is set to be included in the EA FC 24 Dynasties promo. Thanks to the nature of the upcoming promo, the defensive giant will also be accompanied by his son Daniel Maldini, who is currently on the books of AC Milan.

This news will surely excite the fans who have been waiting to find out more about the upcoming promo. Like many special events in Ultimate Team, Dynasties will be a fresh addition. The promo will include special cards of footballers who share a family bond between them. This is certainly an unique concept, and the potential additions to future versions of this event could become hugely popular among members of EA FC 24 community.

Expected EA FC 24 Dynasties Paolo Maldini release date

It's almost certain that the special Icon will be added to packs that can be opened in Ultimate Team. While icons are also added as SBCs, that doesn't seem to be likely for this item. As things stand, Dynasties Paolo Maldini is expected to be released on Friday, December 8, at 6 pm UK time.

In contrast, Daniel Maldini is expected to be added as an objective reward. This will be great news for the community since objective cards are typically free to obtain in Ultimate Team. Objectives are also usually released on the night a new promo debuts, so once again, December 8 seems to be the likely date.

Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt until there's official confirmation from EA Sports. They can follow the developer on social media and Sportskeeda for all the latest and confirmed news.

Expected EA FC 24 Dynasties Paolo Maldini price

Icons like Paolo Maldini tend to have plenty of demand in the community due to their in-game stats. Typically, the Italian has always been an excellent performer in the meta, which leads to a higher demand and a relatively high price point.

As of writing, Maldini costs about 2 million coins to get from the market. The upcoming item could range between 2.5-3 million coins even if it gets minor upgrades.