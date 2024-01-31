EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Finals Upgrade SBC: Cheapest solution, all tasks, and more

The EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Finals Upgrade SBC is a really interesting addition to Ultimate Team that has been released during the TOTY promo. This is a really affordable challenge to complete but doesn't offer any overpowered cards. That said, the pack it offers as a reward could yield some amazing items, which might also include walkouts.

Because of that and how cheap the challenge is, it makes plenty of sense for you to complete the EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Finals Upgrade SBC. Before attempting this inclusion, it's necessary to properly analyze the solo task and the conditions it contains. This will allow you to complete the SBC for the lowest cost possible and increase the valuation of the cards you get.

All EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Finals Upgrade SBC tasks

The latest fodder SBC has only one task, and its conditions are pretty simple. This makes it the perfect option for beginners to consider, and with so much fodder obtainable currently, completing it shouldn't be a problem. Here are the requirements you have to meet to complete this SBC:

Task - FC Pro Open Finals Upgrade SBC

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Finals Upgrade SBC cheapest solution

Task 1 - FC Pro Open Finals Upgrade SBC

Maria Sanchez 81

Olivia Schough 82

Yui Hasegawa 82

Dejan Kulusevski 81

Toni Kroos 86

Geronimo Rulli 81

Ben Chilwell 81

Lewis Dunk 81

Amir Rrahmani 81

Breel Samba 81

Rui Silva 81

Cost: 20,000 coins

Is the EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Finals Upgrade SBC worth completing?

After completing the FC Pro Open Finals Upgrade SBC, you'll get a special fodder pack containing four items. All the cards in it will be rated 84 or higher, which definitely increases your chances of obtaining at least one walkout. Even if the rewarded items don't fit your squad, this game has plenty of SBCs you could use them in.

With so many special cards currently available in packs, there's always the possibility of getting a Tean of the Year starter, Icon, and Honorable Mentions from one.