EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo: Eduardo Camavinga leaked

French talent Eduardo Camavinga is rumored to be included in the upcoming EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo. The information has been shared on X by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted the news on their account. This is the second footballer who has been leaked, with Premier League's Son being the first one.

The latest news will certainly excite the community, even though EA Sports hasn't made any related official announcements. Certain predictions can be made about the EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo Camavinga item based on how these special cards typically work in Ultimate Team. If the rumors are true, this will be the first special card of the Frenchman in Ultimate Team.

Expected EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo Camavinga stats

The official key stats and overall of Camavinga's EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo card will be available when the promo begins. However, FUT Sheriff has made certain predictions regarding how the card could look.

Position: CDM

Overall: 87

Pace: 84

Shooting: 74

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 88

Defense: 81

Physicality: 85

It will be interesting to find out if the official card will have stats similar to the predicted one. An 84 Pace could make the item very popular among Ultimate Team players.

Expected EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo Camavinga release date

So far, EA Sports hasn't shared any communication regarding when the Fire or Ice promo will go live. However, it's expected to start when the Winter Wildcards promo ends. It's highly likely that EA Sports will introduce new cards in packs, SBCs, and objectives.

The Frenchman's card, in all probability, will be dropped in packs. This will make the card harder to get since finding him will ultimately boil down to your luck. However, an 87-rated card shouldn't be costly to acquire from the market.

Fans will now have to wait for the promo to go live, and more leaks are expected to be dropped in the next few days.