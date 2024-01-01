EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo: Expected release date, features, and more

The EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo could become one of the most underrated sets of cards if it finds a place in Ultimate Team this year. So far, EA Sports hasn't confirmed whether the popular promo will arrive in Ultimate Team. However, a new leak from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has hinted at what could be the next promo in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24 Fire or Ice will be a returning promo, as it has been released in previous FIFA games as well. Hence, certain predictions can be made about the special features of the promo and the possible release date.

Expected EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo release date

As of writing, the Winter Wildcards promo is live in Ultimate Team, and plenty of special cards are currently available in the packs. These cards are expected to be available until Friday, January 5. This is the day the promo will end, and it could be the same day the EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo goes live.

Every new promo has been released on Fridays, and the Fire or Ice promo could follow the same pattern. That said, EA Sports hasn't confirmed any of the speculation on social media. Usually, the developers confirm a new promo 48 hours before its release, so readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda for all the latest and confirmed news.

Expected EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo features

Notably, this rumored promo had skipped FIFA 23 Ultimate Team despite being a very popular addition in FIFA 22. Last time, this promo featured two cards for every footballer. Typically, the two cards represent two different versions of a footballer. While most stats stay the same, there are differences in one or two key areas.

Rumored Son's promo card (Image via X/ FUT Sheriff)

This imbued the promo with much interest, and the same pattern could be followed here. This time, there could also be variations in Playstyles, offering even more choices to players.

So far, only the Ice version of Son Heung Min has been leaked on social media. It remains to be seen which cards will be released as part of the promo in the upcoming days.