The latest player SBC of the fan-favorite Winter Wildcards promo is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with AS Monaco's Krepin Diatta receiving a boosted version. The Senegalese forward is somewhat of a legend in the world of Ultimate Team due to his special versions in previous years, and his latest promo card will definitely appeal to a lot of gamers.

The Winter Wildcards promo has certainly provided fans with plenty of overpowered players to add to their squads via packs, objectives, and SBCs.

The event is a favorite amongst the community for a reason, and EA Sports has left no stone unturned to replicate its success this year as well. The Krepin Diatta SBC is a fantastic example, as it offers an amazing item for a small cost.

The Winter Wildcards Krepin Diatta card is now available via SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Pace is the most important attribute on the virtual pitch every year, and EA FC 24 is no different. Despite offering the most realistic and immersive simulation of the beautiful game under the brand new Hypermotion V system, the speed of an athlete is still the most important aspect.

Hence, when judging how viable he will be in the current meta of the game, Winter Wildcards Krepin Diatta is an extremely enticing SBC.

The AS Monaco forward is renowned for his amazing pace, and his various special cards in FIFA 21 made him popular with Ultimate Team enthusiasts. He has once again received an incredible special card that can be unlocked via an easy and cheap SBC.

How to complete the Krepin Diatta Winter Wildcards SBC in EA FC 24?

The SBC to unlock the Senegalese speedster consists of three segments. However, these segments are really cheap and feature the following stipulations in their requirements:

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Uber Eats player: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 45,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the low price of 84-rated fodder players in the current state of the Ultimate Team transfer market. However, gamers can bring down these expenses even further by grinding various upgrade SBCs.

Is it worth completing the Winter Wildcards Krepin Diatta SBC?

The 86-rated card possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 81

Passing: 74

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 57

Physicality: 99

He also has four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, and some really useful PlayStyles like Relentless, Bruiser, Rapid, and Quickstep. His pace and 99 physicality will make him an amazing winger in EA FC 24, making the SBC a worthwhile proposition.