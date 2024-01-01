EA FC 24 leak hints at Heung Min Son arriving as a Versus Fire or Ice player

Based on recent leaks on social media, the Versus promo featuring Fire and Ice cards will return in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Heung Min Son being rumored to be part of the event. The South Korean superstar has several special cards this year already and seems to be a favorite with both fans and developers, as he often headlines various promos.

The Versus promo was first introduced in FIFA 22, featuring players like Gabriel Jesus, Marcus Rashford, and Federico Valverde. It introduced two separate versions of the same player at different times into packs labeled the Fire and Ice cards. These items received unique boosts to their stats, weak foot abilities, and skill moves, allowing gamers to switch up their Ultimate Team squads with some variety.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Heung Min Son is rumored to arrive as a Fire or Ice player during the Versus promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

With how important PlayStyles are in the current meta of EA FC 24, it is no surprise that a player like Heung Min Son is as impressive as he is on the virtual pitch. He possesses some of the most important attacking PlayStyles, including the Finesse PlayStyle+, allowing him to score from long range. With the South Korean superstar potentially receiving another special card during the Versus promo, gamers will definitely be hyped for this event.

He already possesses two in-form cards, a POTM SBC and a Trailblazers version in EA FC 24. Despite being rather hard to link on full chemistry due to his nationality, he is still one of the most popular and beloved attackers in the game, which is a testament to his ability.

What will Versus Heung Min Son look like in EA FC 24?

It is yet to be revealed what the theme of the Versus promo is this year and whether players will yet again receive two separate Fire and Ice versions during the event. However, FUT Sheriff has leaked the Ice version, showcasing him as a 90-rated card with the following stats:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 93

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 46

Physicality: 75

If these stats prove to be accurate, he will undoubtedly be among the headlining players of this promo. Fans are already well aware of how overpowered the Spurs forward can be in-game, and Heung Min Son's special versions in EA FC 24 are always in high demand.