EA FC 24 Future Stars Attackers Evolution leaked - Possible requirements and upgrades

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Attackers Evolution could be completely different from previous similar launches when it eventually arrives in Ultimate Team. This has been suggested by reliable leaker FUT Police Leaks, who shared relevant information on their X account. Based on their post, the upcoming evolution could operate in a very different fashion compared to how such content has worked thus far.

Evolutions have been key elements of almost every promo until now, including the TOTY events. There were plenty of interesting additions, but the EA FC 24 Future Stars Attackers Evolution could really spice things up. Unlike other evolutions, the upcoming option is likely going to restrict which items the community can use.

What are the EA FC 24 Future Stars Attackers Evolution requirements? (expected)

Typically, the requirements for any evolution determine which cards can be used in it. This is very important to maintain the overall balance of the game and ensure that a certain item doesn't become overpowered. With the EA FC 24 Future Stars Attackers Evolution, things appear to be quite different.

Rarity: In progress Future Stars Evolution

Max. Playstyles+ = 0

Max. Playstyles = 7

Not Rarity: In progress Evolution

Interestingly, FUT Police Leaks has mentioned that EA Sports is expected to hand out a pack of nine different cards that can then be used in the evolution. As mentioned earlier, this could be the first time when the developers will directly controlling which cards can be used to get the upgrades.

As of writing, the upgrades and possible names of the candidates remain unknown. Hence, readers are strictly advised to not speculate prematurely, as the name, nature, and all other associated features of this evolution is subject to change prior to its official release.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Future Stars Attackers Evolution to release?

Official card designs of Future Stars promo (Image via EA Sports)

An exact date is never offered by EA Sports when it comes to evolutions. That said, all the previous promos have seen one new evolution get released on Fridays after they begin. The Future Stars promo is confirmed to commence later today on February 9, 2024.

This suggests tonight could be a likely release date for this evolution. Readers are advised to wait at least till 6 pm UK time on February 9 to see if this piece of content is launched. If the new evolution is indeed released by EA Sports, the community can get that news at Sportskeeda.