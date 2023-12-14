EA FC 24 Giovanni Di Lorenzo TOTGS SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

If the latest EA FC 24 leak is true, the Giovanni Di Lorenzo TOTGS SBC is going to be added very soon to Ultimate Team. This information has been shared by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on X. It's worth noting that Lorenzo's special item isn't the only card rumored to be part of the upcoming TOTGS promo.

So far, EA Sports has officially confirmed the release date and time of this series. However, it has offered no news about which cards are going to be a part of it. As such, the community only has leaks to rely on for now.

That said, certain predictions can be made about the Giovanni Di Lorenzo TOTGS SBC based on how such challenges typically work in Ultimate Team.

Expected EA FC 24 Giovanni Di Lorenzo TOTGS SBC release date

The TOTGS promo is going to be released on December 15, and the Giovanni Di Lorenzo TOTGS SBC could appear as part of it on that very night. Typically, EA Sports marks the start of a series by introducing a challenge. As such, it's quite likely that TOTGS Di Lorenzo could be part of it.

That said, there is a chance this Squad Building Challenge might arrive at a later date, between December 18-19. Typically, EA Sports releases Icon SBCs during weekends, which reduces the chances of Napoli defender Lorenzo appearing on those nights. With that in mind, December 15, 18, and 19 are possible dates this content could go live.

Expected EA FC 24 Giovanni Di Lorenzo TOTGS SBC cost

The cost of any SBC depends on its tasks and what their conditions are. The upcoming challenge won't be exactly cheap since Di Lorenzo is pretty strong in this title's meta. His SBC's potential completion cost is likely to be at least 180,000 coins. That amount may vary based on the overall stats of Lorenzo's card as well.

There's also a chance that the item could be released as part of an objective, which will make it obtainable for free. That said, it remains to be seen which path EA Sports takes for introducing the upcoming Di Lorenzo's special card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.