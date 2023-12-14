EA FC 24 leaks hint at three UWCL RTTK SBCs coming to Ultimate Team

If the latest EA FC 24 rumors are to be believed, three new UWCL RTTK SBCs will be available very soon in Ultimate Team. All three challenges have been leaked on X by reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania. The three leaks follow an earlier one that featured Patri Guijarro's UWCL RTTK SBC.

This will be great news for fans who might be looking to add some potentially brilliant cards from women's football. So far, EA Sports hasn't officially confirmed any details regarding the upcoming challenges. However, certain predictions can be made regarding their release dates and what kind of costs each UWCL RTTK SBC might have in EA FC 24.

Expected EA FC 24 UWCL RTTK SBC release date

Every UWCL RTTK card has the potential to get upgrades depending on the outcome of the group stage matches. While the group stages are yet to be over, chances are that at least one of the three leaked SBCs could be released as early as tonight, December 14. That said, December 16-19 seems to be a realistic window, and it's unlikely that EA Sports will release all of them together.

The three rumored SBCs are expected to feature Laura Freigang, Julie Dufour, and Tabitha Chawinga. All three cards have a fair chance of proceeding to the next stages of the knockouts as well. However, readers are advised not to draw any conclusions before the SBCs are actually released in Ultimate Team.

Expected EA FC 24 UWCL RTTK SBC costs

So far, there has been only one UWCL RTTK SBC in Ultimate Team, which featured a special card of Selma Bacha. The 88-rated LB item was available for a fodder price of 160,000 coins. However, prices of fodder have gone up since the Bacha SBC.

Nevertheless, both Dufour and Chawinga could be moderately priced in the range of 70,000-85,000 coins each. Freigang could be slightly pricier, costing somewhere between 120,000-130,000 coins. The actual completion price of the SBCs will depend on how many tasks they have and what the conditions are. The community is certainly hoping that these SBCs will be affordable to complete, allowing more players to finish them.