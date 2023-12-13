EA FC 24 Patri Guijarro UWCL RTTK SBC leaked - Expected release date, cost, and more

If the latest EA FC 24 rumor is true, Patri Guijarro UWCL RTTK SBC will be coming very soon to Ultimate Team. This information has been shared by reliable leaker and content specialist FIFATradingRomania via a post on X. This content is expected to arrive as the second UWCL RTTK SBC following the release of Selma Bacha's challenge.

The inclusion is yet to be announced by EA Sports, so readers to take any information presented in this article with a grain of salt. That said, certain predictions regarding its release date and completion cost can be made based on how these SBCs typically work in Ultimate Team.

Expected EA FC 24 Patri Guijarro UWCL RTTK SBC release date

The Patri Guijarro UWCL RTTK SBC could appear as early as tonight, December 13, as Barcelona faces Rosengard in a crucial fixture. However, this is certainly not the last group-stage match. That means it could be launched between December 15 and 17 as well.

Expected EA FC 24 Patri Guijarro UWCL RTTK SBC costs

The previously released Selma Bacha RTTK SBC cost about 180,000 coins in terms of its required fodder. The rumored challenge could be more expensive, as it's expected to feature a 90-rated card. Players should expect to spend between 240,000 and 270,000 coins to complete it.

Do note that the card available as its reward is expected to have the chance to get upgrades in the future. This will depend on the fulfillment of two crucial conditions:

Barcelona needs two wins in the UWCL's group stage

Barcelona needs to qualify for the knockouts. Both seem quite likely, thanks to their squad strength.

This could make the upcoming challenge an interesting proposition for many EA FC 24 players. Guijarro's base item is an extremely good card, although it has gone down in pecking order in recent times. The upcoming card could be a really good alternative for the community to obtain.