EA FC 24: How to complete the Chris Fuhrich Fantasy SBC? Cheapest solutions, all tasks, and more

The Chris Fuhrich Fantasy SBC is live in EA FC 24, offering a new challenge in Ultimate Team. What makes it a surprising addition is that there were no leaks about the SBC. While this card has been added to the list of promo items already available in Ultimate Team, you won't have to open any packs. All you need to do is complete the tasks of this SBC as per their terms and conditions.

The first task is to estimate the possible amount of coins required for the fodder. This will also help you decide whether to attempt the challenge or not. The best way to get an estimate of the costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Chris Fuhrich Fantasy SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Chris Fuhrich Fantasy SBC tasks

There are two tasks, each with their own terms and conditions. Since the requirements are quite light, this challenge is perfect for beginners to attempt.

Task 1 - Top Form

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 84

Task 2 - Bundesliga

Min. 1 Players from: Bundesliga

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

How to complete the EA FC 24 Chris Fuhrich Fantasy SBC? Cheapest solutions

Task 1 - Top Form

Thiago Alcantara 84

Stanislav Lobotka 84

Memphis Depay 84

Thomas Muller 84

Ismael Bennacer 84

Casey Stanway 84

Serge Gnabry 84

Griedge Mbock 84

Aurelien Tchouameni 84

Alan Varela 84

Marco Asensio 83

Cost: 45,000 coins

Task 2 - Bundesliga

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Frederik Rennow TOTW: 87

Lina Magull: 87

Nicolo Barella: 86

Yan Sommer: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Thiago Alcantara: 84

Cost: 65,000 coins

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock an 88-rated LW card that can operate at LM, CF, and RW. This makes the item extremely flexible as far as positions are concerned. Interestingly, this relatively affordable option features 5-star Skills and 4-star Weak Foot, along with 90 Pace, 86 Shooting, and 90 Dribbling.

While the card is behind the current power curve, it's easy to obtain. Moreover, Stuttgart has performed decently in the Bundesliga this season, which means that Fuhrich could end up getting a couple of upgrades in the near future. If you have surplus fodder, this could be a really interesting SBC to complete.