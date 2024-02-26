EA FC 24: How to complete the Chris Fuhrich Fantasy SBC? Cheapest solutions, all tasks, and more

The Chris Fuhrich Fantasy SBC is live in EA FC 24, offering a new challenge in Ultimate Team. What makes it a surprising addition is that there were no leaks about the SBC. While this card has been added to the list of promo items already available in Ultimate Team, you won't have to open any packs. All you need to do is complete the tasks of this SBC as per their terms and conditions.
The first task is to estimate the possible amount of coins required for the fodder. This will also help you decide whether to attempt the challenge or not. The best way to get an estimate of the costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Chris Fuhrich Fantasy SBC in EA FC 24.
All EA FC 24 Chris Fuhrich Fantasy SBC tasks
There are two tasks, each with their own terms and conditions. Since the requirements are quite light, this challenge is perfect for beginners to attempt.
Task 1 - Top Form
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 84
Task 2 - Bundesliga
- Min. 1 Players from: Bundesliga
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 85
How to complete the EA FC 24 Chris Fuhrich Fantasy SBC? Cheapest solutions
Task 1 - Top Form
- Thiago Alcantara 84
- Stanislav Lobotka 84
- Memphis Depay 84
- Thomas Muller 84
- Ismael Bennacer 84
- Casey Stanway 84
- Serge Gnabry 84
- Griedge Mbock 84
- Aurelien Tchouameni 84
- Alan Varela 84
- Marco Asensio 83
Cost: 45,000 coins
Task 2 - Bundesliga
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Frederik Rennow TOTW: 87
- Lina Magull: 87
- Nicolo Barella: 86
- Yan Sommer: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Desiree Scott: 84
- Thiago Alcantara: 84
Cost: 65,000 coins
After completing the challenge, you'll unlock an 88-rated LW card that can operate at LM, CF, and RW. This makes the item extremely flexible as far as positions are concerned. Interestingly, this relatively affordable option features 5-star Skills and 4-star Weak Foot, along with 90 Pace, 86 Shooting, and 90 Dribbling.
While the card is behind the current power curve, it's easy to obtain. Moreover, Stuttgart has performed decently in the Bundesliga this season, which means that Fuhrich could end up getting a couple of upgrades in the near future. If you have surplus fodder, this could be a really interesting SBC to complete.