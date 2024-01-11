EA FC 24 Hugo Lloris End of an Era SBC - Expected release date, possible costs, and more

The Ultimate Team community will soon be able to complete the EA FC 24 Hugo Lloris End of an Era SBC if the latest rumors are to be believed. The information has been posted on X by reliable content creator FIFATradingRomania. While EA Sports has yet to confirm the rumor or the possibility of such an SBC in the first place, it seems more than likely to happen.

After all, EA Sports has been releasing the End of an Era SBCs for footballers who have retired this season. Players have already got their hands on previous challenges featuring footballers like Megan Rapinoe. Hence, certain predictions could be made about the EA FC 24 Hugo Lloris End of an Era SBC based on how they typically work in the game.

When will EA FC 24 Hugo Lloris End of an Era SBC release?

When it comes to End of an Era SBCs, EA Sports doesn't follow any set pattern. The EA FC 24 Hugo Lloris End of an Era SBC could be released as early as tonight (January 11, 2024). However, a release date of January 15/16 seems more plausible.

Readers are advised not to draw any conclusions about the release date as it hasn't been confirmed by EA Sports. Once the SBC is available, detailed solutions will be provided by Sportskeeda.

What's the cheapest EA FC 24 Hugo Lloris End of an Era SBC solution? (expected)

Typically, goalkeepers don't tend to be expensive unless they feature an icon. The upcoming End of an Era card of Hugo Lloris could be much cheaper. Still, players should expect a minimum cost between 80,000 and 100,000. Moreover, the price of fodder is generally on the upward curve, with the TOTY promo coming soon to Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24 Hugo Lloris End of an Era card stats

While the card's official stats aren't available, here's what the predicted key stats could look like:

Overall: 92

Position: GK

Diving: 94

Handling: 89

Kicking: 79

Reflex: 95

Speed: 71

Positioning: 90

It will be interesting to know more about the card and its actual stats when the SBC is eventually added to Ultimate Team.