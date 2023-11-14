5 EA FC 24 Premier League players who deserve a PlayStyle+

EA FC 24's dynamic virtual world constantly evolves to mirror the real-life prowess of players. In the title, these are translated and categorized in the form of PlayStyles. Each player is given a particular set of attributes that help portray them as closely as their real-world counterparts as possible.

That said, some footballers seem to outshine their virtual personas with skills and abilities that demand special recognition in the gaming arena. This is because of inaccurate stats or the absence of certain playstyles in the latest title.

In this article, we will look at five Premier League players who don't have any PlayStyle+ yet truly deserve one for their virtual selves to match the level of their real-world counterparts.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Premier League players that deserve to have PlayStyle+ in EA FC 24

1) Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Skill Moves - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Attack Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Defensive Work Rate - High

- High PlayStyles - Long Ball Pass, Slide Tackle, Relentless

Sandro Tonali, a player at Newcastle United and the Italian national team, is renowned for his defensive prowess and jaw-dropping long passes. His in-game persona deserves the Anticipate PlayStyle+ as it complements Tonali's high success rate in ball possession tackles with a low fouling rate, enhancing his ability to regain possession and execute swift counterattacks.

The Anticipate PlayStyle+ grants him significantly improved chances of successfully standing tackles, making him a force to be reckoned with in midfield battles.

2) John Stones

John Stones in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Skill Moves - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defensive Work Rate - Medium

- Medium PlayStyles - Long Throw

Playing as a center-back or defensive midfielder for Manchester City and the England national team, John Stones has displayed a surprising flair for midfield creativity. Leaving his defensive position, Stones has become a key player in crucial attacking playmaking. His in-game skills deserve the Incisive Pass PlayStyle+.

This upgrade reflects his ability to make defense-splitting passes for teammates to capitalize on. With the Incisive Pass PlayStyle+, through passes become more accurate, swerve passes gain maximum curve, and precision passes travel at top speed to their destination. Together, they have the power to make Stones a unique asset in the virtual football world.

3) Phil Foden

Phil Foden in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defensive Work Rate - High

- High PlayStyles - Technical, Flair, First Touch

Phil Foden, the English midfielder from Manchester City, is celebrated for his incredible pace and dribbling skills. While his in-game PlayStyles already cover these attributes, there's one element missing: his goal-scoring prowess. Foden's recent goals from difficult angles merit the Finesse Shot PlayStyle+.

This enhancement allows Foden to showcase his ability to place the ball when shooting at goal, executing finesse shots with unparalleled speed, curve, and accuracy.

4) Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 5 Stars

- 5 Stars Attack Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Defensive Work Rate - Medium

- Medium PlayStyles - Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Technical, Flair, First Touch, Trivela

Christopher Nkunku, the versatile player at Chelsea, excels at dribbling and speed. His well-rounded PlayStyles allow him to swerve past defenders and net the ball. However, there's a missing piece to complement his pace. Nkunku deserves the Rapid PlayStyle+.

This upgrade acknowledges his speed and ability to knock the ball ahead of opponents while dribbling. With a higher sprint speed and reduced chance of error when sprinting or performing knock-ons, Nkunku becomes an unstoppable force on the virtual pitch.

5) Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defensive Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Playstyles - Technical, Flair

Bukayo Saka, the swift right-winger from Arsenal, dazzles with his incredible pace and dribbling skills. While his current in-game PlayStyles capture these traits, his goal-scoring capabilities are worth highlighting. Saka's recent goals from challenging angles make him deserving of the Finesse Shot PlayStyle+.

This upgrade amplifies his finesse shots, enabling him to perform them significantly faster with maximum curve and exceptional accuracy – a lethal combination for any defender to contend with.

In the ever-evolving world of virtual football, these players stand out as deserving recipients of PlayStyle+ upgrades in EA FC 24. As gaming enthusiasts continue to immerse themselves in this experience, the recognition of real-life skills adds an extra layer of excitement and authenticity to gameplay.