EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution guide: Best players, requirements, upgrades, and more

The EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution is finally available in Ultimate Team, offering a really attractive option for players. Unlike previous evolutions, this one is the first to allow you to upgrade Icon cards. While it's also expensive (200,000 coins or 1,000 FC points), the upgrades are certainly interesting.
Moreover, the chance of upgrading a Base Icon also makes this evolution pretty intersting. That said, you must be careful to make the best selection for the EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution. Any choice you make will be irreversible, and certain cards will fetch better returns.
All EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution requirements
- Rarity: Icon
- Overall: Max. 89
- Pace: Max. 86
- Shooting: Min. 78
- Passing: Max. 91
- Physicality: Max. 87
- Playstyles: Max. 8
All EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution upgrades
There are three levels of upgrades, and each one has its own set of challenges as well.
Level 1 upgrade
- Overall: +1
- Rarity: In-Progress Evolution
- Passing: +1
- Physicality: +1
- Shooting: +2
- Dribbling: +1
- Defending: +1
Level 2 upgrade
- PlayStyle: Tiki Taka
- Pace: +1
- Passing: +1
- Physicality: +2
- Defending: +1
Level 3 upgrade
- PlayStyle: First Touch
- Overall: +1
- Rarity: Evolutions III
- Pace: +2
- Passing: +1
- Shooting: +2
- Dribbling: +2
Level 1 upgrade challenges
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.
Level 2 upgrade challenges
- Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.
- Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches using your active EVO player in the game.
Level 3 upgrade challenges
- Win 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.
- Score 5 goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches using your active EVO player in the game.
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.
Best EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution players to use
There are some amazing icons who could do well with the potential upgrades.
- Socrates
- Robin Van Persie
- Bastian Schweinsteiger
- Steven Gerrard
- Michael Ballack
- Gianfranco Zola
As exciting as this evolution is, having more upgrades will certainly have made it a more attractive proposition.