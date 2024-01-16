EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution guide: Best players, requirements, upgrades, and more

The EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution is finally available in Ultimate Team, offering a really attractive option for players. Unlike previous evolutions, this one is the first to allow you to upgrade Icon cards. While it's also expensive (200,000 coins or 1,000 FC points), the upgrades are certainly interesting.

Moreover, the chance of upgrading a Base Icon also makes this evolution pretty intersting. That said, you must be careful to make the best selection for the EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution. Any choice you make will be irreversible, and certain cards will fetch better returns.

All EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution requirements

Expand Tweet

Rarity: Icon

Overall: Max. 89

Pace: Max. 86

Shooting: Min. 78

Passing: Max. 91

Physicality: Max. 87

Playstyles: Max. 8

All EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution upgrades

There are three levels of upgrades, and each one has its own set of challenges as well.

Level 1 upgrade

Overall: +1

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Passing: +1

Physicality: +1

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

Level 2 upgrade

PlayStyle: Tiki Taka

Pace: +1

Passing: +1

Physicality: +2

Defending: +1

Level 3 upgrade

PlayStyle: First Touch

Overall: +1

Rarity: Evolutions III

Pace: +2

Passing: +1

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +2

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 upgrade challenges

Win 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 5 goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Best EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution players to use

Expand Tweet

There are some amazing icons who could do well with the potential upgrades.

Socrates

Robin Van Persie

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Steven Gerrard

Michael Ballack

Gianfranco Zola

As exciting as this evolution is, having more upgrades will certainly have made it a more attractive proposition.