EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution - Expected release date, requirements, and more

If the latest social media rumors are true, the EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution could soon be available in Ultimate Team. The reported Evolution has been leaked online by Rickth21, who has been very accurate with his predictions. If it does arrive, it will be the first time players get to upgrade one of the Icons.

So far, EA Sports hasn't confirmed any news about an upcoming Icon Evolution, so information about it is purely speculative. However, there are certain predictions that can be made regarding the potential release date, as well as the possible requirements and upgrades the Icons could receive.

What are the EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution requirements?

Rickth21 has leaked a list of requirements that will determine the cards that could be included in the EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution. Every Evolution in Ultimate Team so far consists of a well-defined set of requirements.

Overall: Max 89

Shooting: Min 78

Passing: Max 91

Physicality: Max 87

Pace: Max 86

What are the EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution upgrades?

As of now, it's unclear how many levels of upgrades will be included in the rumored Evolution, and what challenges players will be required to undertake to achieve them. Here are the upgrades, per Rickth21:

Overall: +2

Pace: +3

Shooting: +4

Passing: +3

Dribbling: +3

Defense: +2

Physicality: +3

While the upgrades are not as radical as other EA FC 24 Evolutions like Budding Starlet or Growth Spurt, it can take an 89-rated Icon card into the 90s, making it better and viable in the competitive sense.

When will the EA FC 24 Icon Upgrade Evolution be released?

The release date of the Evolution remains unknown, but it could arrive as early as January 11, 2024. However, January 12, 2024, is a more plausible date, given the FC Versus Team 2 cards launch at night. Usually, EA Sports releases an Evolution on the night when a fresh promo team is added to packs.

Sunday, January 14, 2024, is another possible date since a lot of Icon SBCs have been released during the weekend. Readers are advised to wait for the official release before drawing any conclusions. Additionally, they're requested not to use the information here as a guide for their investments.