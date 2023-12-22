EA FC 24 Jonathan Bamba Winter Wildcards objective - How to complete for free

The EA FC 24 Jonathan Bamba Winter Wildcards objective is now available in Ultimate Team, offering a really interesting item for free. Unlike any item that's obtained via completing a challenge, you don't have to meet any requirement to get it. By analyzing the different tasks in this new objective, you'll conclude that all of them can be accomplished without spending any coins.

As usual, your aim is to develop a strategy to complete the objective set as quickly as possible. This will also allow you to use Jonathan Bamba's brand-new card in game modes like Weekend Champions.

Let's take a look at the tasks that are part of EA FC 24's Jonathan Bamba Winter Wildcards objective and the details of his card.

All EA FC 24 Jonathan Bamba Winter Wildcards objective tasks

Four tasks are part of the EA FC 24 Jonathan Bamba Winter Wildcards objective. They don't need to be completed in any specific order, but finishing all of them is necessary for the reward. With that in mind, here are the cards in this objective:

French Flair: Score five goals using French players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Right Through: Assist three goals with Through Balls using a player from the LaLiga in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Double Up: Score at least two or more goals per match in three separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

LaLiga Wins: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of three LaLiga players in your starting 11.

The EA FC 24 Jonathan Bamba Winter Wildcards objective tasks can be completed across three different game modes. However, the easiest option is Squad Battles, as you play against the AI in it. This means you can also control the match's difficulty.

EA FC 24 Jonathan Bamba Winter Wildcards objective card

After completing all the tasks, you'll unlock Jonathan's 86-rated LW item, which can also operate at LM. This card's biggest strength is its 91 Pace, which can be enhanced further with chemistry boosts. Moreover, it offers the Rapid+ and Quick-Step Playstyles, which can be very useful when executed properly.

The Right-footed item also offers a 4-star Weak Foot and 4-star Skill Moves, along with 87 Dribbling and 80 Finishing. For a free card, this version of Jonathan is excellent, especially for beginners who are still looking to improve their squads.