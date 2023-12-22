EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees: Who's the favorite to win the best player for December?

The EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees have been announced for the month of December, and the community can come forward to vote for their favorite footballer. There are five esteemed names who have been rewarded for their rich vein of form throughout the recent weeks. All five of them have performed excellently for their respective clubs.

However, only one of them will be able to win the coveted title of the best La Liga footballer of December. This player will get a special card in Ultimate Team, which will be part of an SBC. While all five EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees can win the title, there are a couple of favorites.

All EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees

Usually, the nominees are selected by EA Sports, and the case is no different for December. The five names nominated for the award won't surprise anyone who keenly follows the Spanish top flight.

Rodrygo

Inaki Williams

Alvaro Valles

Borja Mayoral

Artem Dovbyk

While any of the five can win the title, Real Madrid's Rodrygo is a firm favorite. His Trailblazers version is one of the most popular item to be used in Ultimate Team. The card has been heavily dominant in the meta, and any special version will be even better for the community.

However, it's not given that the Real Madrid winger will be the guaranteed winner. Inaki Williams could be another great addition as well, since his cards tend to have a lot of pace. Unlike Rodrygo, Williams is yet to get a promo card in EA FC 24.

How to vote for the winner in EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees?

The voting process is now officially live after the EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees were disclosed. Any member of the community can choose to cast their votes, and it's not necessary for them to play the game.

Go to the official website by clicking on this link https://laligapotm.easports.com/>.

The page will display the five candidates, and you can pick the one you want to vote for.

Once you click on vote, a page will open up showing all the monthly stats of your chosen footballer.

Click on the vote again to place your votes.

That's all you need to cast your votes to select the best La Liga footballer for the month of December.