EA FC 24 leak hints at Winter Wildcards arriving in Ultimate Team

Winter Wildcards is one of the most popular promos in the world of Ultimate Team, and a recent social media leak suggests that the fan-favorite event will soon arrive in EA FC 24 as well. This has served as the premier winter promo over the past two years, allowing players to celebrate the festive period in Ultimate Team by providing them with a plethora of exciting content.

This event was first introduced in FIFA 22, somewhat acting as of a replacement for the FUTMAS promo. It brought a lot of overpowered special cards into the game, with many being released as SBCs. With such content being at an all-time high in EA FC 24, and the addition of Winter Wildcards will only make it even more engaging and entertaining.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard

Winter Wildcards are rumored to arrive soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has done an impressive job of providing their playerbase with some amazing content in Ultimate Team, releasing a lot of new and creative promos featuring some of the most popular players in the sport. With Winter Wildcards being one of the most popular events in the game cycle every year since its inception, its return to EA FC 24 will surely cause a lot of excitement among fans.

The promo usually features a regular roster of special cards available in packs, but the main attraction is always the daily player SBCs that are released for gamers to add to their squads.

When will the Winter Wildcards promo begin in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The ongoing Ultimate Dynasties event will conclude this week, with the Team of the Group Stages promo being leaked to arrive next. While the leak has not hinted at an official date, there has been plenty of speculation on social media that suggests that the Winter Wildcards event will be next in line, with the potential starting date being December 22, 2023.

There have also been no leaks regarding the players included on the promo roster. However, going by the ones released so far in EA FC 24, one can expect special boosted versions of most of the biggest names in the sport today, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Haaland, and others already having multiple special cards. Moreover, the event is rumored to include Icons as well as special Evolutions this year as well.