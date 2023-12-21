EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC - Cheapest solution, how to complete, and more

A new EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC is now available in Ultimate Team for players to complete. This inclusion comes amid the TOTGS promo that has featured amazing cards from all three tiers of European club competitions. With the Winter Wildcards promo coming soon, this is the perfect opportunity for you to obtain more packs for minimal prices.

Determine the number of coins you'll need to spend on this SBC to complete it. That will help you come up with the best possible strategy to beat this challenge at a low cost. The most efficient way of figuring out your expenses regarding the EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC is to analyze its tasks.

All EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC tasks

The latest EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC features four separate tasks. All of them are themed around real-life matches that will take place over the upcoming week. This challenge will require you to use cards from clubs that will be part of those fixtures. With that in mind, here are the requirements of this SBC:

Task 1 - Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray

# of players from Trendyol Süper Lig: Min 1

Same club count: Max 3

Silver players: Min 2

Player level: Min Bronze

Squad total chemistry points: Min 14

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Roma vs Napoli

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

# of players from Italy: Min 2

Same league count: Min 4

Gold players: Min 4

Player level: Min Silver

Squad total chemistry points: Min 18

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - Wolves vs Chelsea

# of players from Premier League: Min 2

# of players from England: Min 3

Clubs: Min 6

Rare: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 75

Squad total chemistry points: Min 22

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

# of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1

# of players from Sevilla FC: Min 1

Nationalities: Min 5

Rare: Min 2

Squad rating: Min 76

Squad total chemistry points: Min 26

# of players in the squad: 11

The latest EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC set will cost about 15,000 coins to beat if you buy all the fodder from this game's FUT market. That said, you can reduce that cost using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection.