EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC - How to complete, cheapest solution, and more

A new EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC is available right now, providing another wonderful opportunity for players to earn tradeable packs. This challenge is a great way for you to utilize cards you don't need in an attempt to get items from different packs. With a bit of strategy, you'll be able to complete this SBC for free or at minimal cost.
Your first job is to estimate the number of coins you'll need to accomplish this challenge's tasks. That will allow you to decide whether attempting this challenge is worth it. The best way to get a good idea of your expenses is by properly analyzing the tasks in the EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC.
All EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC tasks
The latest SBC is based on four high-octane matches from real life, and the cards you need to use in this challenge will have to be from the involved teams. You can choose to complete any one or all of the following tasks. That said, completing the entire set will earn you one extra pack.
Here is what you need to do to beat this SBC:
Task 1 - Sporting vs Porto
- Min. 1 player from: Liga Portugal
- Min. 2 players from the same nation
- Min. 3 players: Rare
- Player quality: Min. Silver
- Min. Squad Total Chemistry Points: 14
Task 2 - Latium vs Inter
- Min. 2 players from: Serie A TIM
- Min. Nationalities in squad: 3
- Min. 4 players from the same League
- Min. 4 players: Gold
- Player quality: Min. Silver
- Min. Squad Total Chemistry Points: 18
Task 3 - Valencia vs Barcelona
- Min. 1 player from: Valencia CF OR Valencia CF
- Min. 1 player from: FC Barcelona OR FC Barcelona
- Min. Clubs in Squad: 5
- Min. 2 players: Rare
- Min. Team rating: 75
- Min. Squad Total Chemistry Points: 22
Task 4 - Liverpool vs Manchester United
- Min. 1 player from: Liverpool OR Liverpool
- Min. 1 player from: Manchester Utd OR Manchester Utd
- Max. 3 players from the same Nation
- Min. 3 players: Rare
- Min. Team rating: 76
- Min. Squad Total Chemistry Points: 26
This latest EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC will cost about 15,000 coins to complete if you get all the fodder you need to use in it from Ultimate Team's market. However, you can easily reduce that amount using cards from your own collection.
The latest Marquee Matchups SBC will be available for the next six days (as of December 15), and will then be replaced by a fresh one.