EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC - How to complete, cheapest solution, and more

A new EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC is available right now, providing another wonderful opportunity for players to earn tradeable packs. This challenge is a great way for you to utilize cards you don't need in an attempt to get items from different packs. With a bit of strategy, you'll be able to complete this SBC for free or at minimal cost.

Your first job is to estimate the number of coins you'll need to accomplish this challenge's tasks. That will allow you to decide whether attempting this challenge is worth it. The best way to get a good idea of your expenses is by properly analyzing the tasks in the EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC.

All EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC tasks

Expand Tweet

The latest SBC is based on four high-octane matches from real life, and the cards you need to use in this challenge will have to be from the involved teams. You can choose to complete any one or all of the following tasks. That said, completing the entire set will earn you one extra pack.

Here is what you need to do to beat this SBC:

Task 1 - Sporting vs Porto

Min. 1 player from: Liga Portugal

Min. 2 players from the same nation

Min. 3 players: Rare

Player quality: Min. Silver

Min. Squad Total Chemistry Points: 14

Task 2 - Latium vs Inter

Min. 2 players from: Serie A TIM

Min. Nationalities in squad: 3

Min. 4 players from the same League

Min. 4 players: Gold

Player quality: Min. Silver

Min. Squad Total Chemistry Points: 18

Task 3 - Valencia vs Barcelona

Min. 1 player from: Valencia CF OR Valencia CF

Min. 1 player from: FC Barcelona OR FC Barcelona

Min. Clubs in Squad: 5

Min. 2 players: Rare

Min. Team rating: 75

Min. Squad Total Chemistry Points: 22

Task 4 - Liverpool vs Manchester United

Min. 1 player from: Liverpool OR Liverpool

Min. 1 player from: Manchester Utd OR Manchester Utd

Max. 3 players from the same Nation

Min. 3 players: Rare

Min. Team rating: 76

Min. Squad Total Chemistry Points: 26

This latest EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC will cost about 15,000 coins to complete if you get all the fodder you need to use in it from Ultimate Team's market. However, you can easily reduce that amount using cards from your own collection.

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC will be available for the next six days (as of December 15), and will then be replaced by a fresh one.