EA FC 24 Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The EA FC 24 Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC is a pretty interesting proposition in Ultimate Team, all things considered. It guarantees a new base Icon card for anyone who completes the two tasks that are part of the challenge, and offers an expansive pool of rewards. That said, the quality of the potential rewards will vary greatly, based on your luck.

On one end of the spectrum lies some amazing cards that cost lot more than what will be required to complete the challenge. On the other end lies cards that are available from the market at a cheaper price than the completion cost of the SBC. Let's take a look at the very best and worst possible players you can get after completing the EA FC 24 Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC.

Best EA FC 24 Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC players

As the latest SBC offers up to 89-rated icons, some of the available rewards are extremely expensive to buy from the market. Getting one of the following items for the completion cost of 160,000 coins will be a certain bargain.

Jairzinho

Patrick Vieira

Samuel Eto'o

Franck Ribery

Eric Cantona

Kenny Dalglish

Each of these six items cost well above one million coins, with Jairzinho having the highest market value. Both him and Patrick Vieira are favorites among professional players as well, and they shine due to their performances on the in-game meta. These six cards are certainly the best possible items you can expect to find from the EA FC 24 Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC.

Worst EA FC 24 Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC players

While the reward pool includes 88 and 89-rated items, there are cards with overalls of 86 as well. These items don't cost as much to acquire from the market, which makes them terrible in terms of value proposition.

Roy Keane

Gennaro Gattuso

Ian Rush

David Trezeguet

Davor Suker

Hernan Crespo

Unfortunately, you can't control the reward you'll get from completing this SBC. This makes it a risky proposition, since you could end up getting a card that might not be worth the fodder you invest. However, what makes it lucrative is the chance to pack one of the better icon cards that are mentioned here.