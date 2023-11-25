EA FC 24 Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and it's a wonderful opportunity for EA FC 24 players to get a guaranteed promo item for their respective Ultimate Team squads. The latest SBC comes as part of the Black Friday celebrations, and you'll be able to find an item from the previously-released promos of Ultimate Team.

Your only job is to complete the tasks that are part of the challenge. First, determine how many coins you'll need to get the required fodder. This will help you make a decision about attempting the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the costs is by analyzing the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC tasks in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC tasks

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is relatively simple to attempt, as it has only one task. The terms and conditions are also easy to follow, making it perfect for those who missed the first few weeks of Ultimate Team.

Task - Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC

Squad Rating: 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

This challenge will cost about 60,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce the price using items already in your Ultimate Team collection. Doing so will bring down the completion cost and improve the valuation of any item found as a reward.

This challenge is available for the next five days (as of November 25), and you can grind the different EA FC 24 modes, like Squad Battles and Division Rivals, to find more fodder. This will also enable you to save your coins for another instance in Ultimate Team.

After completing the challenge, you'll get a special pack that consists of three different cards. They can belong to one of the following four promos:

Centurions

Triple Threat

RTTK

Trailblazers

All the items you'll get will be rated 84 or higher. The reward pool includes some terrific items, but Heroes and Icons have been excluded. Moreover, you'll be able to keep only one item out of the three you draw, and those you don't select will be discarded automatically.