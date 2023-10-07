EA FC 24 NWSL objective set - All tasks, rewards, and more

A brand new NWSL objective set is available in EA FC 24, allowing players to unlock three special cards for their Ultimate Team squad. Coupled with that, a bunch of high-rated Ultimate Team squad cards belonging to the RTTK promo have arrived, but all the cards from the latest set belong to the Squad Foundations series. There have been previous items from this promo as part of other leagues, with the WSL now grabbing the spotlight.

Unlike most SBCs and pack items, you won't need to make any investment to complete the objectives. The main strategy is to devise the quickest possible way to complete all the tasks from this set. Let's look at the stipulations in the NWSL objective set in EA FC 24.

All NWSL objective set tasks in EA FC 24

Like previous Squad Foundations objectives, the NWSL objective set also has multiple tasks. There's no specific order of completion, although some are easier than the rest.

Artist: Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an NWSL player.

Clinical Finisher: Score 8 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an NWSL player.

Play 8: Play 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least 2 players from NWSL in your starting 11.

Win 5: Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least 2 players from NWSL in your starting 11.

Completing each of the five tasks will get you individual rewards, which include special cards and packs. Completing Artist will earn you the Natalia Kuikka NWSL card, whereas finishing Play 8 will unlock the Delanie Sheehan item. To get the 85-rated Cecie Kizer card, yo must complete all four tasks.

You can complete the tasks across three different game modes, but the easiest option would be Squad Battles. You can set the difficulty of the opponent and battle it out against AI. Hence, it's the easiest and quickest way to get all the tasks done in EA FC 24.