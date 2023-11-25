EA FC 24 Oscar Flashback SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Oscar Flashback SBC is now available in EA FC 24, bringing an excellent challenge for all players to complete. Completing this challenge will allow them to unlock a Flashback version of the Brazilian midfielder, which features boosted stats and overall. While this card has also been released as part of the Black Friday celebrations, you won't have to open any pack to get it.

Instead, you need to complete the solo task that's part of the SBC. The first job is to estimate the total coins that you'll need in order to complete the challenge. This will allow you to decide whether you should attempt the SBC in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the predicted cost is by analyzing the task of the Oscar Flashback SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Oscar Flashback SBC tasks and conditions

The Oscar Flashback SBC is extremely beginner-friendly as it has only one task. Moreover, the conditions are very easy to follow, and the required fodder should be available in the Ultimate Team inventory of all players.

Task - Oscar Flashback SBC

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

This challenge will cost about 10,000 coins to complete if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce it to zero by using cards from your own collection, which will also save your coins. You can get the required fodder by grinding different EA FC 24 modes, which will reward you with more packs to open in Ultimate Team.

Like last night's Saint-Maximin SBC, this Oscar Flashback SBC is available for the next 22 hours in Ultimate Team. However, getting the necessary amount of fodder shouldn't a problem despite the short shelf-life.

Once you complete the single task, you'll unlock an 86-rated CM card that can also operate at CAM or LW. Overall, it's an amazing item considering its price. You'll be able to improve it further using suitable chemistry styles. The 5* Skill Move is rarely seen in cards at this price range, and it also has a host of useful playstyles as well.

The only tricky part is to fit Oscar in a squad due to the lack of league chemistry. However, he could potentially be an useful option to come up from the bench as a substitute.