EA FC 24 Oscar Flashback SBC leaked: Expected release date, costs, and more

The latest EA FC 24 Ultimate Team rumors suggest that players could witness the launch of the Oscar Flashback SBC during Black Friday. This news has been shared on X by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. This makes it the second such leak in two nights, coming in the wake of the upcoming Allan Saint-Maximin Flashback SBC.

So far, EA Sports hasn't officially made any announcements about which challenges are coming next to Ultimate Team. The EA FC 24 community has been eagerly waiting for a player-item challenge, and the leaked Oscar Flashback SBC could be a great one. While the official details might be missing as of now, few predictions can be made about certain details.

Expected Oscar Flashback SBC release date in EA FC 24

Expand Tweet

It's almost certain that the Oscar Flashback SBC will be a part of the Black Friday celebrations. It's a ritual for EA Sports to drop Flashback SBCs during this time every year, and EA FC 24 doesn't appear to be any different. While Black Friday celebrations have already begun, much of the new content will start appearing from tomorrow with the release of the Thunderstruck promo.

While Oscar's Flashback challenge could appear in Ultimate Team as early as tomorrow night, EA Sports typically releases special promo challenges on Friday evenings. Considering that, a more realistic release date for this special item would be either Saturday, November 25 or Monday, November 27. A number of Flashback SBCs have been released specifically on these two days in the past.

That said, readers should wait for the official dates before drawing any conclusion, and they can follow Sportskeeda and EA Sports for all the updated news.

Expected Oscar Flashback SBC costs in EA FC 24

Expand Tweet

When it comes to challenges like this, it's always hard to predict the costs. Usually, they depend on the number of tasks one has to complete in order to unlock the card. Oscar's Flashback item is expected to be much stronger than his base card. As a result, players should expect a minimum cost of 150,000 coins to complete the required tasks.

However, this cost could go up based on how strong the key stats are. There's also a chance the upcoming item might have league links with Premier League squads, going back to Oscar's days at Chelsea F.C. It remains to be seen when the leaked SBC makes its way to Ultimate Team.