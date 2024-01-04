EA FC 24 Patrick Who Evolution leaked: Expected release date, requirements, and more

If the latest rumor turns out to be true, EA FC 24 Patrick Who evolution is coming up soon to Ultimate Team. The latest information has been shared by reliable leaker FUT Police Leaks on their X account. As things stand, this could become the first evolution to be released as part of the upcoming FUT Versus promo.

There's plenty in store for the community in the next few weeks, with the TOTY promo coming up soon. However, the EA FC 24 Patrick Who evolution will provide a great opportunity for the players to update one of their existing items. Based on the leaked requirements, the upcoming evolution could include a big pool of cards that will be upgradeable in Ultimate Team.

When will the EA FC 24 Patrick Who Evolution release? (Expected date)

Expand Tweet

Based on FUT Police Leaks' tweet, the upcoming evolution is expected to go live on Friday, January 5. EA Sports has already confirmed that the FUT Versus promo will also be releasing on the same date, introducing a new set of special cards in Ultimate Team.

That said, the release date for the EA FC 24 Patrick Who Evolution hasn't been officially confirmed by the developers. Hence, readers are advised not to draw any premature conclusions regarding the date and wait for the official release. They can follow Sportskeeda and EA Sports for all the latest news.

All EA FC 24 Patrick Who Evolution requirements (expected)

The requirements of any evolution are key to which cards can be included for upgrades. Here are the expected requirements for the upcoming one:

Max. Overall = 86

Max. Pace = 73

Max. Shoot = 59

Max. Passing = 81

Max. Alternative Positions = 2

Max Playstyles = 9

Position: Must not be CDM

Once again, readers are advised not to invest in any card based on these requirements. There have been incidents in the past where EA Sports has reportedly changed the requirement of a given evolution from their leaked version.

However, if the actual requirements turn out to be true, the upcoming evolution could be a great choice for upgrading defenders, especially if they're slightly slow.