EA FC 24 Versus Promo release date and time across all regions confirmed 

It's now official: the EA FC 24 Versus Promo will be the next special set of cards to be released in Ultimate Team. The release date and time for the upcoming promo have been officially confirmed, all thanks to a new loading screen of the Ultimate Team mode. This also marks the promo's return to Ultimate Team after a two-year gap.

Like several promos released last year, the EA FC 24 Versus Promo will be a returning event that was last observed in FIFA 22. EA Sports has yet to confirm the finer details of the promo, and it hasn't officially revealed any details about the upcoming cards. However, official knowledge of the date and time will certainly help players plan in advance.

EA FC 24 Versus Promo release date

Expand Tweet

It was widely expected that the EA FC 24 Versus Promo would succeed the Winter Wildcards items. The speculation has now been confirmed, and the new cards will be available in packs starting Friday, January 4, 2023. Moreover, several items are also expected to be introduced via SBCs and Objective.

This is more or less the usual schedule that EA Sports follows for promo releases. While the release date is now confirmed, it's unclear if the upcoming promo will be a one or two-week event.

EA FC 24 Versus Promo release timings

Expand Tweet

Just like the release date, EA Sports will be following the usual launch timings as well. All the new cards will be available starting at 6 pm UK time. Those in the United States will need to wait until 10 am PT/1 pm ET. Indians can get access to these cards starting at 11:30 pm IST.

It will be interesting to see whether the FC Versus promo retains the same nature as last time. In FIFA 22, this promo introduced two versions of the same footballers. While one version had 5-star Weak Foot, the other had 5-star Skills. This time around, things can be quite different, and fans will hope that EA Sports has some new plans in store for them.