EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC (November): All nominees announced

EA Sports has officially revealed the nominees for the EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC for November. It includes some of the best performers from the top flight of English football, who have helped the causes of their respective clubs. Unlike the last couple of months, November includes many underrated names.

It will now be up to the community to decide who is declared the winner. Once again, a special card will be introduced via the EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC in the early days of December. Unlike special promo items, all players will be able to obtain them by completing the SBC.

Let's take a look at all the nominees and who has a great chance of winning the prestigious title.

All EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC nominees

These six names have been nominated for the award in November:

Jeremy Doku

Anthony Gordon

Marcus Tavernier

Harry Maguire

Raheem Sterling

Thomas Kaminski

This is one of the most exciting lists of nominees in recent times, as it has footballers from multiple positions. From an excellent attacker in Jeremy Doku to a brilliant custodian in Thomas Kaminsky, the community will undoubtedly be spoilt for choice in the coming days.

Both Raheem Sterling and Jeremy Doku will be favorites for getting a new EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC in Ultimate Team. The two wide players have been in brilliant form in terms of offensive gameplay.

Moreover, a POTM card of either could be a great fit on the current in-game meta. This could definitely have a strong influence on the votes of the community.

Harry Maguire could become a surprise candidate to get the EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC for his recent performances. He has been the cornerstone of Manchester United's revival in the league. He has been solid at the back and has prevented some obvious goals with his tackles. Given the massive Manchester United fan base who play the game, he could also get plenty of votes.

It remains to be seen who ultimately is chosen as the winner. As the voting is open, they can register their choice by visiting the following link:

https://plpotm.easports.com/

As of this writing, EA Sports hasn't confirmed when the final results will be announced.