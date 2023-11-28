EA FC 24 Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC leaked: Expected release date, possible costs, and more

According to the latest rumors, EA FC 24 players will soon be able to enjoy the Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC in Ultimate Team. This comes from reliable content specialist FIFATradingRomania, who has shared the news about the Frenchman winning the Player of the Month for November. To honor his contributions, EA Sports will soon be adding a special card in Ultimate Team.

As usual, the upcoming item will be added via a special challenge that will be open to all. While EA Sports hasn't officially released any information, certain predictions can be made about the Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC.

Expected EA FC 24 Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC release date

The release date will be of prime importance as players will be able to start unlocking the card once the challenge becomes available. The Jude Bellingham La Liga POTM SBC is available for the next four days as of writing on November 28. It's quite likely that the Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC could be released on Saturday, December 2.

It's hard to pinpoint an exact release date, as POTM SBCs rarely follow a set pattern. However, it's unlikely that EA Sports will make two high-profile La Liga POTM challenges available simultaneously. Readers are advised to wait for official information.

Expected Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC costs in EA FC 24

This one is pretty tricky, but it can be expected to not come cheap. The final price will be determined by the tasks and their conditions. At the moment, Griezmann's Trailblazers item is his highest-rated version, which can be bought for about 450,000 coins from the market.

The upcoming SBC could be priced around a similar valuation, but it could also be slightly more expensive. After all, the POTM version could have a higher overall, and better stats. However, EA FC 24 players will certainly hope that the completion cost will be relatively affordable, which will allow a greater part of the community to access the card.