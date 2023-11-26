EA FC 24 Base Icon Upgrade SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The Base Icon Upgrade SBC is a perfect challenge for many EA FC 24 players looking to get a guaranteed Icon for their squads. The latest challenge has been released as part of the Black Friday celebrations and can be completed multiple times. As far as Icon SBCs are concerned, the latest one has the highest options when it comes to rewards. In fact, this is the first Icon SBC with no limitations put on it by overalls.

Like every challenge in Ultimate Team, the Base Icon Upgrade SBC also has certain costs that you'll have to consider. This cost is determined by the fodder you'll have to use to obtain the Icon card. The final rewards can include some fantastic items, which will cost much more to buy from the market. Similarly, you could end up with an Icon card that needs improving in EA FC 24.

Best EA FC 24 Base Icon Upgrade SBC players

The Base Icon Upgrade SBC has a completion cost of 250,000 coins, but you can reduce it using cards from your Ultimate Team collection. While the main aim is to get an item with a higher market cost than 250,000 coins, some of the included cards are far more costly:

Ronaldo

Ronaldinho

Mia Hamm

Pele

Ruud Gullit

Johann Cruyff

Ronaldo is the most expensive Base Icon you can get in Ultimate Team, and you'll require 9.4 million coins to acquire him. Not only are these six names extremely rare, but they have sublime stats as well. Naturally, they are extremely hard to tackle in Ultimate Team, resulting in high demand and price.

Worst EA FC 24 Base Icon Upgrade SBC players

There are several Base Icons whose prices have significantly reduced over the last month. This is partly because their stats are not very special anymore, and their market supplies are high. This results in lower costs; getting them as your reward could mean a net loss.

Henrik Larrson

Hernan Crespo

Davor Suker

Roy Keane

Gennaro Gattuso

While you won't have any control over the reward you get, it's best to avoid these names even if you use all the fodder from your own Ultimate Team.